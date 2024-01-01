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What's new - Winter 2024

PRODUCT UPDATES

Don’t miss a beat with all the latest product news and releases from GoCardless.

From easy-to-use reporting tools to help you understand business performance, to faster, more secure and more reliable payments, discover what’s just launched.

See what's new

What’s new in the dashboard?

New: Easy-to-use reporting tools

With reporting tools now available in your dashboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of revenue – so you can focus your effort where it’s needed most. 

  • See collected payments, total earnings and failed payment attempts 

  • Identify growth and risk areas with data refreshed daily

  • Get cash flow insights right inside your dashboard

Discover reporting

New: Bitesize Instalment payments

Give customers more payment flexibility with the option to split the cost of a high-value product or service into smaller chunks.

  • Grow your customer base (and revenue) with more manageable ways to pay

  • Personalised customer experience with tailored payment plans

  • Save time with automated collection once an Instalment plan is set up

Try Instalments now

New: Get paid fast with QR codes

Collect payments in person or sign up a new customer on the go, with QR codes now available in your dashboard. 

  • Collect from anywhere, just print out or download your QR code

  • Take payments instantly, from new and old customers

  • Sign up customers easily

Give QR codes a try

What else just landed?

More updates to speed up, secure, and simplify payments.

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

If you’re not already using two-factor authentication, switch it on today to help prevent cyber security attacks.

Set up 2FA

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.