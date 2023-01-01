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GoCardless

The GoCardless content team comprises a group of subject-matter experts in multiple fields from across GoCardless. The authors and reviewers work in the sales, marketing, legal, and finance departments. All have in-depth knowledge and experience in various aspects of payment scheme technology and the operating rules applicable to each. The team holds expertise in the well-established payment schemes such as UK Direct Debit, the European SEPA scheme, and the US ACH scheme, as well as in schemes operating in Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand.

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4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.

2 min. read
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.

1 min. read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.