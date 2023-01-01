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GoCardless & Xero

End late payments with GoCardless + Xero

GoCardless gets you paid on the due date, by automatically collecting payment from your customers’ bank accounts.

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Wish payments were less hassle?

Collect payments automatically

Take control of your payments. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.

Save time and money

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.

Popular with your payers

When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.

How it works

"It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices"

Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting

How it works demo

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Xero

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

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Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.