End late payments with GoCardless + Xero

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GoCardless & Xero
GoCardless gets you paid on the due date, by automatically collecting payment from your customers’ bank accounts.
Take control of your payments. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting
How it works demo
“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”
“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit"
“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Xero account now.