GoCardless taps Ian Boyd to power expansion in Australia and New Zealand

Former Xero and Visa exec to accelerate partnerships, revenue growth and PayTo development

London and Melbourne, 7 July 2025 - GoCardless, the bank payment company, has named Ian Boyd general manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) as it seeks to expand its footprint in the region. Ian joins from Xero, the global small business platform, where he served as General Manager of Partnerships.

In his new role at GoCardless, he will be responsible for driving the company’s continued growth across the market, with a strong focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, accelerating revenue growth, and developing the company’s PayTo offering.

Ian brings over two decades of experience in financial services and technology, specialising in partnerships, sales leadership and product development. With a career spanning both high-growth SaaS environments and traditional financial service companies, including almost a decade at VISA and stints at Barclaycard and ANZ Bank, he is well-suited to lead the GoCardless team as they look to surpass the 31% revenue growth posted in ANZ during the last fiscal year.

Pat Phelan, Chief Commercial Officer at GoCardless, said: “It’s an exciting time for payments in Australia and New Zealand with bank payments on the rise. Direct Debit has long been popular and with PayTo now enabled for over 90% of consumer bank accounts, it’s the perfect time to strengthen our presence in the market. Ian's proven background, particularly his experience at Xero and deep understanding of the local market, makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth.”

GoCardless has made a number of significant strides in ANZ over the last year, including creating and strengthening key relationships with partners and customers such as Salesforce, i=Change, Optty, and InsuredHQ. Ian’s appointment represents an increased focus on opportunities for GoCardless in the region, particularly as ageing payment methods and infrastructure create demand for more innovative solutions across both markets.

Ian Boyd, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand at GoCardless, said: "I'm excited to join GoCardless at this pivotal moment. We have a huge opportunity to show businesses the benefits of bank payments, helping them boost revenues, cut costs, and build stronger customer relationships. In Australia, with the proposed decommissioning of BECS and the emergence of PayTo, we're the ideal partner for merchants, offering Direct Debit now and the ability to become PayTo-ready for the future. In New Zealand, we'll bring the latest payment technology to accelerate growth, disrupting a market long underserved by outdated infrastructure. I'm confident we can take the pain out of getting paid for millions of merchants, enabling them to truly thrive."

Notes to Editors For more information, contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.