TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
How to talk to your customers about paying by Pre-Authorized Debit
What to say when introducing PAD to your customers

6 min read
Common objections to paying by Pre-Authorized Debit, and how to deal with them
What to say when your customers have questions about PAD

2 min read
When to make paying by Pre-Authorized Debit compulsory for your customers
Should you make PAD your only payment option?

1 min read
How to incentivize your customers to pay via GoCardless
Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch

2 min read
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless
You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min read
