This accessibility statement applies to gocardless.com and pay.gocardless.com.

These domains are run by GoCardless. We want as many people as possible to be able to use our services. For example, that means you should be able to:

change colours, contrast levels and fonts using browser or device settings

zoom in up to 400% without the text spilling off the screen

navigate most of the website using a keyboard or speech recognition software

listen to most of the website using a screen reader (including the most recent versions of JAWS, NVDA and VoiceOver)

We’ve also made the website text as simple as possible to understand. AbilityNet has advice on making your device easier to use if you have a disability.

How accessible our products are

We know some parts of this website are not fully accessible:

you cannot modify the line height or spacing of text

most older PDF documents are not fully accessible to screen reader software

you cannot skip to the main content when using a screen reader

Our dashboard is currently undergoing an audit with fixes actively in development.

If you find any problems not listed on this page or think we’re not meeting accessibility requirements, email our Support team at help@gocardless.com.

If you need information on this website in a different format like accessible PDF, large print, easy read, audio recording or braille:

We’ll consider your request and get back to you in six working days.