Collect instalment payments

With instalment payments, you can split the cost of an item into several manageable amounts, making it easier for customers to say yes. Another payment tool for your belt.

Instalment payments are perfect for:

Collecting flexible instalments

With GoCardless, you can collect flexible recurring payments and give your customers greater control, whether it's weekly, monthly or quarterly. For example, you can spread the cost of $1,000 into three monthly payments with the first being $500, and the remainder $250.

Taking equal instalments

With GoCardless, you can break the sum into equal instalments – like paying $3,000 over three months at $1,000 each. As soon as the instalment plan is completed, the payments will be stopped automatically.

Forget expensive fees

Skip expensive card fees by billing via bank payments. Cut your payment costs by 56%.

Automate admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.

End late payments

You don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.

Connect your existing software

Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

Chargebacks are a major challenge with cards, but with ACH they’re rarely an issue. Insufficient funds is the only real risk of payment failure, and that hasn’t happened once.

Melanie Colson, Assistant Controller, eCard Systems

How it works

Partner Search

Connect to a GoCardless Partner

GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms, including Salesforce, QuickBooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.

    Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

    • Capital on Tap & Reducing costs

      “By collecting payments over direct debit and pull ACH versus cards or other payment rails, we've probably saved $10, $15 or $20 million.”

    • Deel & Payment success

      “Prompt and error-free payment into the platform is vital to guaranteeing people are paid on time. GoCardless enables customers to authorize us to pull money from their accounts, so we can schedule payments at the optimum time.”

    • PremierePC & Reducing fees

      “I went on the GoCardless website and thought, ‘Wow, these fees are fantastic. This would reduce our fee structure by over 85%.”

    • Deputy & Cash flow

      “GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth.”

