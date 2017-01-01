Simple and secure Pre-authorized Debit payments
Cut your costs, keep customers, and even go global. For monthly payments, weekly payments, or anything else.
Automate your recurring payment collection, and bring an end to complex and costly manual processes with Pre-authorized Debit via GoCardless.
With Pre-authorized Debit via GoCardless, collect up to 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, and let Success+ retry any that do fail.
Provide a great payment experience for customers in over 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA and Australia.
Collect payments from 30+ countries with the world’s first global bank payment network for recurring payments.
Get email notifications for any failed payments or cancellations and enable intelligent payment retries.
Customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build a bespoke integration using our API.
Choose the frequency and duration of bank debit payments (such as ACH debit payments in the US). Amend or pause plans, and make one-off charges.
Collect and manage payments using our simple dashboard. Renew, amend and pause payment plans easily and get full visibility on each transaction.
Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.
We are now processing over $8 million per month. That seems a lot, but it has actually been no burden on Capital on Tap because it's all just being handled by GoCardless in the background, and it's really streamlined and automated for our customers.
Zoe Newman, US Managing Director, Capital on Tap
Setting up payment details for Pre-authorized Debit payments takes customers two minutes to complete online.
Customers will always get an email when a subscription is starting or one-time payment is being taken.
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.