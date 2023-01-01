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SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Here for your success

Our team of experts are obsessed with helping you maximise the time spent focused on what you do best and ensure you're getting the most value from GoCardless.

Award-winning support

Our support team work around the clock 24/7 | 365 to ensure your queries are answered as quickly as possible.

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Online Customer Hub

Our online platform dedicated to helping you succeed, with training resources, knowledge articles, latest event listings, and more.

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API developer docs

Our API documentation will get you up and running with your own GoCardless integration in next to no time.

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Speak to us about upgrading

If you're looking for a supercharged experience that's tailored to your needs, with priority support and options including dedicated implementation, success management, optimisation, health checks and more, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

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We look forward to working with you

We have people ready to work with you across your journey, spanning implementation, product support, success management, professional services, and more.

As a team, we’re dedicated to ensuring you get maximum value from GoCardless and we strive to develop a trusted partnership with you, built on mutual success.

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To find out more about upgrading with GoCardless Customer Success, please get in touch with our team and we’ll be happy to discuss our options with you.

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.