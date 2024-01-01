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Lily Krakowsky

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Lily is a Senior Product Marketing Lead at GoCardless with expertise in open banking and new account-to-account payment capabilities. One of her main roles is to research and launch new product features and drive the adoption of those new features among GoCardless merchants. Prior to joining GoCardless Lily was a Product Marketing Manager at Wise (formerly TransferWise), attended Columbia University in the City of New York, and completed an MBA at the London Business School.

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7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

3 min read

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A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Spring 2024
A better dashboard and a better experience: Product updates - Spring 2024

See what improvements we’ve made this spring

1 min read

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.