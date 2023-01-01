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GoCardless

Content Team

The GoCardless content team comprises a group of subject-matter experts in multiple fields from across GoCardless. The authors and reviewers work in the sales, marketing, legal, and finance departments. All have in-depth knowledge and experience in various aspects of payment scheme technology and the operating rules applicable to each. The team holds expertise in the well-established payment schemes such as UK Direct Debit, the European SEPA scheme, and the US ACH scheme, as well as in schemes operating in Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Top Articles

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How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity
How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity

Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.

2 min read
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business
2 min read
Direct Debit Providers in Australia
Direct Debit Providers in Australia

Find the best direct debit provider for your company in Australia.

4 min read
Online Payment Gateways For Australian Business
Online Payment Gateways For Australian Business
1 min read
What is a BSB Number?
What is a BSB Number?

What does BSB stand for? Explore everything you need to know about BSB codes.

2 min read
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

3 min read

Latest Articles

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4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.

2 min read
Purchase Price Allocation Definition and Example
Purchase Price Allocation Definition and Example

Learn more about PPA with our purchase price allocation example.

3 min read
What Is Digital Remittance?
What Is Digital Remittance?

The digital remittance market is growing rapidly worldwide.

2 min read
What Is Embedded Finance?
What Is Embedded Finance?

Embedded finance can boost customer loyalty.

2 min read
Future of Cashless Payment in Australia
Future of Cashless Payment in Australia

What is cashless payment and where is it headed in the future?

2 min read
Avoiding and Dealing with Chargebacks
Avoiding and Dealing with Chargebacks

What is a chargeback, and how can you avoid them?

2 min read
Payment Facilitators: The Basics
Payment Facilitators: The Basics

How does a payment facilitator as a service work for merchants?

2 min read
Top 3 Data Security Measures
Top 3 Data Security Measures

Explore our 3 simple and effective data security measures.

2 min read
6 Steps to Deal with Customer Complaints
6 Steps to Deal with Customer Complaints

Learn the steps to resolve customer complaints more effectively.

3 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.