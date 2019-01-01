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Brad Ewin

Content Lead (Acquisition & Brand)

An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.

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Latest Articles

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Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
What are ACH payments & how do they work?
What are ACH payments & how do they work?
3 min read
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
Payment preferences in Australia: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in Australia: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How Aussie businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.