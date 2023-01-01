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GoCardless for Maxio
Maxio automates billing, subscription management, collections and SaaS reporting to help you stay compliant and support growth.
Automate A/R management so you can spend less time chasing down payments
Close the books faster and access investor-grade SaaS metrics
Manage even the most complex recurring billing models like usage or self-service
Connect with your CRM and GL to simplify your order-to-cash process
"Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.”
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson