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GoCardless for Optty

The World’s First True Universal Payments Platform

One integration & orchestration platform

Integration & Orchestration

By not handling the funds directly, Optty mitigates risk and ensures a secure and trustworthy platform for all users as well as direct settlement from the biggest payment providers in the world.

True Payments as a Service (PaaS)

‍Optty offers an innovative platform-as-a-service model, making it easier for businesses to adopt and scale payment solutions tailored to their needs.

Real-time Updates

Integrate once and with zero future effort Optty keeps on adding more payment brands and complimentary services, keeping you in the future with payment integration in minutes.

Omnichannel Experience

Optty ensures a seamless payment experience across channels - online, IVR, and in-store. Integrated with global giants, supported by the Optty business user interface, it's all you need.

Ready to get started?

Unify payments, simplify Integration, streamline with one platform wtih GoCardless and Optty.

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.