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The State of Pay

The payments landscape in Australia is about to change. While credit cards and BPAY have been around for decades, PayTo is set to disrupt the market. Download the report to find out what Australian businesses and consumers really think about payments.

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We conducted research with 502 Australian business decision makers and 1,000 Australian customers to find out: 

  • Business and customer awareness of PayTo

  • What your customers really think about the payment options you provide

  • How businesses can get themselves PayTo ready

Want to know more about PayTo? 

Join our PayTo University to:

  • Get PayTo certified with a LinkedIn badge to say you’ve completed the course

  • Learn everything you need to know about PayTo

  • Find out how you can get ready for for the bank rollout in April 2023

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.