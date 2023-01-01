Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

[Webinar] Stop Chasing Payments: Expert cheat codes to unlock cash

Join our webinar to learn how Xero superusers reduce their DSO and save thousands annually on payment collection.

Scroll to learn more

In this 45-minute webinar, our experts will share:

  • Strategies they use with their own clients (or businesses) to get paid faster and improve cash flow metrics.

  • The tools they use to automate the entire payment process, from invoice creation to reconciliation.

  • How to unlock the full potential of Xero with their recommended integrations and automation strategies.

Hear directly from business leaders and accounting experts from Xero, TheBeanCounters and The Back Room, as they reveal the easy switches to optimise your tech stack for better cash flow and stress-free collections.

Register now to join our On-Demand session, and get answers to your burning questions — plus, get access to exclusive content that'll save you time, money and "sell the stack" to senior management.

Let's stop chasing payments and start focusing on growth.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.