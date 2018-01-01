Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Accountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

Scroll to learn more

According to research, time based billing is still the most popular way to price among accounting and bookkeeping firms in Australia.

But as cloud accounting adoption increases, advisors and bookkeepers typically offer a better service, in less time, with less operational overheads – leaving the traditional method of pricing by timesheet increasingly wanting.

As a result, many firms are looking to change the way they price to avoid seeing a reduction in their client fees.

So, what are your options?

This quick guide demystifies the different pricing models used by Australian accounting and bookkeeping firms, from fixed fee to value pricing, retainers and contingent and gives you top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

Fill in your details to download the guide.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.