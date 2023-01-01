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Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.
Amy Konary, SVP, Subscribed Institute
Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless
Ella Thomsen, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
How your chosen payment method directly impacts churn
The different types of customer churn
How much payment-related churn could be costing your business
How to effectively reduce payment-related churn