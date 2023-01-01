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Let's talk: International Payments

The world is fundamentally borderless but payments are not keeping up - until now. GoCardless and Wise announce International Payments is now available for Australian businesses. Watch to learn how this feature will help simplify international payments.

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Speakers

  • Luke Fossett, Director ANZ, GoCardless

  • Tristan Dakin, Country Manager ANZ, WISE

What we’ll cover

  • The top three barriers business are worried about when scaling internationally

  • Why GoCardless and Wise have partnered, and how this partnership will simplify cross-border payments for Australian businesses

  • Hear from Sam from Re-Leased and how they have been using International Payments to scale internationally while $10,000 a month on bank fees

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.