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[Report] How Customers Pay Impacts How Long they Stay

The retention of customer relationships is the key to growth for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.

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For any business, especially subscription businesses, customer retention is critical to both success and growth.

In this report you can expect to learn:

  • A benchmark for how annual customer churn differs for a variety of payment methods.

  • The factors that cause customers to churn unintentionally and how you can prevent it.

  • How to simply and cost-effectively cut churn.

  • The benefits of choosing the right payment methods for your customer experience and your revenue.

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.