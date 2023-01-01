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G2’s CEO Consult: Building “Best of” Software Companies

GoCardless for Chargebee and G2

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Hiroki Takeuchi

Co-founder and CEO, GoCardless

Hiroki Takeuchi is Co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, a global leader in account-to-account payments serving 65,000+ businesses around the world, processing $25bn in payments a year. Prior to founding GoCardless Hiroki worked as a Business Analyst at McKinsey & Co. He studied Mathematics at Oxford University where, as Vice President of Oxford Entrepreneurs, he co-founded Varsity Pitch - a business ideas competition between Oxford and Cambridge. Hiroki is a Y Combinator alumni.

Krish Subramanian

Co-founder and CEO, Chargebee

Krish Subramanian is the Co-founder and CEO of Chargebee, a Subscription Management & Billing Solution for Recurring Revenue Businesses. Krish is an engineer by profession and a problem solver at heart. For Krish, everything comes down to service and experience. His passion to build for the future, combined with over 20 years of experience in the world of software, along with his co-founders has helped fuel Chargebee’s 100% growth in revenue year on year. He is referred to as the “nice guy” within the company, the tech community, media, and his mom.

Godard Abel

Co-founder and CEO, G2

Godard Abel has led multiple entrepreneurial ventures to success, including GoBig, CPQ software pioneer BigMachines (acquired by Oracle), and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce). He’s dedicated to delivering trusted, authentic insights to the buyers and sellers who use G2. He’s also committed to expanding consciousness so he can reach the PEAK in all areas of his life.

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.