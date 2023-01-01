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Stop the chase: Your guide to making payments easy for you and your clients

Use our guide to find the right payments solution for you to integrate your payments and leave behind lengthy payment admin for FY25.

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Aussie businesses collect 40% of their payments up to 30 days past the due date

Businesses are still waiting far too long to get paid, manually chasing customers and taking the ‘wait and see approach’. 

Use our guide to find the right payment solution for you to leave manual payments behind and get back to doing business. 

What to expect in the guide:

  • Why Aussie SMBs need payment automation

  • Four key payment areas to consider when addressing your payments strategy

  • The key questions to ask any payment provider to help you understand what you really need to know

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.