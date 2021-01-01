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Getting your customers to pay using GoCardless

Increase the number of customers who pay you via GoCardless. Decrease the amount of time you spend chasing payments.

Lower Cost

Improve your margins by benefiting from lower processing fees than cards and higher payment success which means less time wasted on chasing payments. Also, 71% of customers who pay via bank transfer are just as happy to pay via Direct Debit.

Less Admin

Easily set up and automate the collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Automation of payments also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments. GoCardless reduces the cost of payment operations by >50%.

Predictable cash flow

When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account using Direct Debit. GoCardless also improves payment success rates. GoCardless collects 97.3% of payments successfully at the first time of asking.

The perfect solution for your customers

It's simple

They complete a short, secure online form just one time. Then all future payments can be made automatically.

It's transparent

They get an automatic email in advance of every payment being taken. So they know exactly how much they're paying, and when.

It's efficient

Payments are taken automatically. So they never have to get chased for payments when they are due.

It's secure

They're protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee and can request a refund for any payments taken in error.

“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”

 Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

The tools you need

Moving customers to Direct Debit

Use this for tips on moving your customers to Direct Debit

View guide

Payer benefits of using GoCardless

Share this with your customers to show the benefits for them of using GoCardless

View guide

FAQ’s for customers paying with GoCardless

Share this with your customers who have questions about paying with GoCardless

View guide

Resources

  • 6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

  • 5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

  • Do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

  • Consumer payment preferences in 2021

Need more help?

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.