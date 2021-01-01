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Payer preference

Give Energy customers their preferred payment method and win more payers

Start giving your payers what they want to increase conversions, improve customer loyalty and reduce churn.

78% of businesses and nearly 50% of consumers prefer direct debit. Want to understand how GoCardless can help you offer payers what they want?

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Why payers prefer to pay by direct debit

Gives peace of mind

Payments by direct debit are more likely to be successful and more likely to be paid on time. Payers are less likely to suffer a service interruption or be chased for payment.

Saves time & money

For businesses, AP processes have a range of costly manual processes, from making manual payments, to the problems caused by late payments. For consumers, pushing payments regularly, or having to update expired cards takes time and effort.

Direct Debit is trusted

Payments via Direct Debit are never taken without advance notification. Customer’s payments are protected by the Direct Debit guarantee - so if a payment is taken in error, they are guaranteed a refund.

How do Energy customers want to pay their bills?

A 2021 survey of over 15,000 consumers identified Direct Debit as by far the most popular way to pay household bills in the UK. Over three times as many people chose to pay with Direct Debit than the second most popular choice, debit cards.

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How GoCardless can help

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless offers one of the most convenient ways to pay for recurring payments. Direct Debit offers safety, flexibility and automation.

With GoCardless as your Direct Debit provider, eliminate expensive card transaction fees, reduce admin burden and successfully collect 97.3% of payments at the first attempt.

Saves time & money

With GoCardless, you can collect payments in local currencies in over 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

By using GoCardless to diversity your payment options, you’ll be collecting recurring payments at the real exchange rate in a predictable, transparent way.

Easily collect one-off payments

Instant Bank Pay, which is powered by open banking, allows businesses to collect one-off payments seamlessly.

This bank-to-bank payment method means more businesses can now offer Direct Debit as the preferred payment method, as one-off payments can now be easily collected to.

[Webinar] How Epson improved conversions and gained customers by offering Direct Debit

Join us on 7 September to discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

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Give payers what they want and win more customers

See Instant Bank Pay in action

Speak to one of our payment experts to learn how GoCardless can help you offer the right payment mix to boost conversions, and customer acquisition.

See Instant Bank Pay in action

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.