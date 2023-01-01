Book a demo

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Why GoCardless:

Pull-based payment

You can take control of when you collect payments with our account-to-account payment platform. Pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.

97.3% first time collection

With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.

Reduce churn

30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Maximise your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.

API integration

Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. 

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G2 Ratings

Our customers ranked us #1

95% would recommend us

We work hard to support businesses with their payment collection. Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.

Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Read the case study

Quality of support

95% Quality of support

We’re here to support you. From kick off to implementation and getting adoption, our team is here to help you get paid easily with bank debit.

94% Easy to use

From customer verification to seamlessly collecting payments we strive to deliver a product that streamlines your workflow and is easy to use.

96% Meet requirements

We’re aiming for 100%, though we’re not quite there yet. We are always improving our product to enable businesses to collect payment more efficiently.

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Sales

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Support

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.