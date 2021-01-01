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Payer preference
We surveyed 15,424 consumers across the globe to determine which payment methods consumers prefer to use. Learn how to leverage payer preferences for your business and boost conversion and retention.
How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country
Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods
Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive
How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up
How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world
The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.
Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.
By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can minimize payment failures and retain your customers for longer.
Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers.
Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.