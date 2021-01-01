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Payer Preference
A customers’ preferred payment method impacts their buying decision.
Offering a preferred payment method can improve conversions, customer loyalty and retention.
Discover the key takeaways from our consumer payment preferences report including:
Which payment methods are most popular across the globe
Credit cards are divisive across the payments landscape
Love for PayPal wavers
How to get the right payment mix
Get the key learnings from our B2B payment preferences report, including:
The preferred payment methods for B2B businesses across different use cases
Digital wallets shouldn’t be the default 2nd option
How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster
Discover the key takeaways from our consumer payment preferences report including:
Which payment methods are most popular across the globe
Credit cards are divisive across the payments landscape
Love for PayPal wavers
How to get the right payment mix
Get the key learnings from our B2B payment preferences report, including:
The preferred payment methods for B2B businesses across different use cases
Digital wallets shouldn’t be the default 2nd option
How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster
Payment preferences change from country to country. While cards are popular in the US, bank debit is the preferred method in the UK and Australia. By offering only one single payment method excludes a portion of potential customers.
Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.
30% of churn is involuntary. When payments fail, customers often lose access to your product or service. By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can maximise payment success and retain your customers for longer.
The payment methods available and the methods people prefer to use differ by country and region. Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers. See how payment preferences vary in different countries.
Customer payment preference plays a huge role in customer experience. According to Forrester, over 50% of consumers identified ‘payment simplicity’ as the most important factor when considering how to pay.
At GoCardless, we’ll be using open banking to make Direct Debit real-time and provide a data-rich experience for both our merchants and their customers
Find out how open banking could impact your payments strategy?