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Payer preference

Give Energy customers their preferred payment method and win more payers

Start giving your payers what they want to increase conversions, improve customer loyalty and reduce churn.

78% of businesses and nearly 50% of consumers prefer direct debit. Want to understand how GoCardless can help you offer payers what they want?

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Consumer Payment Preferences in 2021

Discover the key takeaways from our consumer payment preferences report including:

  • Which payment methods are most popular across the globe

  • Credit cards are divisive across the payments landscape

  • Love for PayPal wavers

  • How to get the right payment mix

Read the consumer report summary

Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

Get the key learnings from our B2B  payment preferences report, including:

  • The preferred payment methods for B2B businesses across different use cases

  • Digital wallets shouldn’t be the default 2nd option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

Read the B2B report summary

  • Consumer Payment Preferences in 2021

    Discover the key takeaways from our consumer payment preferences report including:

    • Which payment methods are most popular across the globe

    • Credit cards are divisive across the payments landscape

    • Love for PayPal wavers

    • How to get the right payment mix

    Read the consumer report summary

  • Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

    Get the key learnings from our B2B  payment preferences report, including:

    • The preferred payment methods for B2B businesses across different use cases

    • Digital wallets shouldn’t be the default 2nd option

    • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

    Read the B2B report summary

Benefits of meeting customer payment choices

Boost conversions

Payment preferences change from country to country. While cards are popular in the US, bank debit is the preferred method in the UK and Australia. By offering only one single payment method excludes a portion of potential customers. 

Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.

Retain customers

30% of churn is involuntary. When payments fail, customers often lose access to your product or service. By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can maximise payment success and retain your customers for longer.

Improve brand credibility

The payment methods available and the methods people prefer to use differ by country and region. Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers. See how payment preferences vary in different countries.

Get the insights from the consumer preferences report

Making payments simple with open banking

Learn about open banking in Australia

Customer payment preference plays a huge role in customer experience. According to Forrester, over 50% of consumers identified ‘payment simplicity’ as the most important factor when considering how to pay.

At GoCardless, we’ll be using open banking to make Direct Debit real-time and provide a data-rich experience for both our merchants and their customers

Find out how open banking could impact your payments strategy?

Learn about open banking in Australia

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.