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Supporting the work life balance of our employees as we establish the world’s first bank payment network.
GoCardless allows me the flexibility to balance an executive role as CFO with being a mum to two girls. The flexibility means I am able to fully commit to my role without worrying about disappointing my daughters by not being at key school events.
Catherine Birkett, CFO
We offer flexible working hours and hybrid working for all our employees. So, whether it’s going to see your kid’s play, being there for school runs, or just the unexpected twists and turns of family life – you can dedicate time to what matters.
We offer a range of benefits to our employees. These include: private health insurance (incl. pre-existing conditions), income protection, life insurance, enhanced maternity, paternity and shared parental pay, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).
Our office is designed to help people continue doing great work. We have a quiet room that can be used for expressing or meditation and prayer. We also have a changing table and kid friendly activities for visiting families.
A new arrival is always celebrated at GoCardless and we support employees to balance work with new commitments.
The kids absolutely loved the parent’s and carer’s day and now have a totally unrealistic sense of what a real job is 😉!
Jon, Senior Manager, BI
Robin, Director of Talent
Matt, Design Manager
Blanca, Product Designer
Be part of building the first ever global bank payment network.