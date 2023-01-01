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DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Escalating your dispute

We hope to have satisfactorily resolved your dispute by the time you receive our final response. If this is not the case, your next step will be to escalate your complaint to your relevant mediator.

Select your country below to view the dispute process for your region

Who do I escalate my complaint to?

Australian organisations that are dissatisfied with the response received from GoCardless may, if eligible, refer their complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA provides fair and independent financial services complaint resolution that is free to consumers.

Website: www.afca.org.au Email: info@afca.org.au

Telephone: 1800 931 678 (free call)

Postal Address: Australian Financial Complaints Authority, GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001[1]

How long do I have to submit my complaint to the AFCA?

In most cases, you will have two years to lodge a complaint after you have received a final response from GoCardless.

Notable exceptions

Complaints regarding the bank debit (Direct Debit) service provided by GoCardless should be escalated to the UK Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/ Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Telephone: 0800 023 4567

Postal Address: FOS, Exchange Tower, Harbour Exchange Square, London, E14 9SR

How long do I have to submit my complaint to the FOS?

You may, if eligible, refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service, free of charge – but you must do so within six months of your final response from GoCardless.

If you do not refer your complaint in time, the Ombudsman will not have our permission to consider your complaint and so will only be able to do so in very limited circumstances (for example, if the Ombudsman believes that the delay was as a result of exceptional circumstances).

Further information about the Financial Ombudsman Service can be found here.

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If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a dispute and our team will work with you to find a resolution.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.