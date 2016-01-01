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Built securely from the ground up

GoCardless uses strong encryption to keep you safe and is approved by the biggest names in payments

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Authorised by the FCA

GoCardless is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

Funded by prestigious investors

Balderton Capital and Accel Partners are among the investors in GoCardless.

ISO27001 certified since 2016

Security protocols across our business, services and products have been audited and certified with this widely recognised international standard. 

Our security pillars

GDPR compliance

Our global data risk management programme is built to GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data. Learn more

Direct Debit guarantee

If anything goes wrong with a transaction, payers are entitled to an instant refund. Learn more

Safeguarded bank accounts

Money collected by GoCardless is held in designated client monies accounts.

Strong encryption

Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using strong encryption protocols.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.