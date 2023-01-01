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Rachel Astall

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GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min. read
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min. read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.