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Emily is a Content Marketing Manager at GoCardless. She specialises in writing content helping business optimise their payments stratagies. Prior to GoCardless, Emily gained her experience at a number FinTech businesses, focussing on personal finance and business related content. She most recently worked for Wagestream writing content for their marketing activities.
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