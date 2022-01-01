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GoCardless for Zuora
GoCardless works with Zuora, powering bank payments for the subscription economy.
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.
Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash
How it works
The Zuora and GoCardless partnership means we can run everything through one integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. The level of automation with Zuora’s platform coupled with the transparency of bank debit fees with GoCardless gives us the predictability and reliability we need to grow our business long-term.”
Evan Miller, Global Director of Billing and Collections, SiteMinder
The best way to collect recurring payments