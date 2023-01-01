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GoCardless for Salesforce

Automating Quote to Cash, with payments fully on-platform.

GoCardless for Salesforce enables Salesforce users to automate the collection of payments on their due date without ever leaving Salesforce.

Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.

Reduce your payment costs

GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By leveraging GoCardless within Salesforce, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Salesforce is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.

Improve your cash flow

Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. GoCardless can work alongside Salesforce’s autopay feature to automatically collect a payment on the invoice due date. This creates a 100% touchless payment process while guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating late payments, and reducing associated collection costs.

Offer payment flexibility

Extend the functionality of Salesforce Billing by leveraging GoCardless to create payment plans from an individual invoice. Customers will have flexibility in how they pay through the ability to offer bespoke payment plans for an individual invoice.

One global solution

Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Salesforce Billing

“We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.”

Beverly Tu Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Resources

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Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.