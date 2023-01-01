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GoCardless for Chargebee
Take the hassle out of getting paid.
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.
Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash
How it works
"The use of GoCardless has reduced the number of chargebacks, which has been divided by four. In addition, payments are sent every month and at the right time for our customers."
Julian Balmont, CTO & Co-Founder, Zenchef