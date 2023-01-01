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The Future of Subscriptions. Don't get left behind

GoCardless for Chargebee

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Speakers

  • Eric Chan - Head of Global Partnerships

  • ChargebeeStephen Reidy GoCardless VP of Sales & GM

  • GoCardlessNick Dunse, CRO Shuttle

What you’ll learn 

As more and more companies begin to explore subscription-based models, catering to customers’ payment preferences is increasingly playing a critical role in subscriber acquisition and business growth. Join us on June 2, where we will explore how subscriptions can help SaaS businesses increase their growth trajectory. We will discuss both the benefits and challenges of subscription offerings and share strategies for future-proof ecommerce subscription growth.

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DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.