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[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson

  • Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments

  • The importance of payer preferences in international expansion

  • Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service

  • The benefits of including Direct Debit in an international payment strategy

  • How Direct Debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions

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DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.