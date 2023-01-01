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[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GoCardless Connect

Forrester conducted a study to evaluate the costs and benefits for partners when integrating GoCardless Connect within their platforms to collect bank payments.

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GoCardless Connect enables partners to collect direct bank payments within their platforms

During the next decade, cash will be increasingly replaced with newer, more efficient payment methods. GoCardless Connect provides partners with an easy-to-integrate solution to help their merchants seamlessly collect direct bank payments.

The report found that the cost savings and business benefits enabled by GoCardless Connect drastically outweigh the costs. Key benefits for partners include: incremental gross revenue, international expansion savings, recaptured productivity, increased customer satisfaction, and increased security.

Key findings from the report include:

  • GoCardless delivers an ROI of 661% to partners

  • Integrating GoCardless has a payback period of <6 months

  • GoCardless Partners similar to the composite organisation would see a net present value of $19.3m

  • GoCardless Partners are able to launch in new markets 3 months faster

Download the full report for the comprehensive analysis on the costs and benefits, the financial model used, and further findings from existing partners.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.