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[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

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Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased

  • Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • Why cash flow is so critical to Re-Leased's success

  • How their manual process was stopping them from scaling internationally

  • How they've solved their payment challenges through automation

  • How Direct Debit helped them reduce their DSO by 33%

  • How they're now saving $10,000 every month in bank fees

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.