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1 in 12 payments fail. You need a bigger boat.
Payment failures are not just the cost of doing business. They can spiral out of control and affect your entire payment strategy. What can you do?
Watch the video below to learn how you can reduce payment failures and transform your payment strategy.
Every year Enterprise businesses stand to lose over $2M in uncollected revenue due to payment failures.
On average, businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, while B2B businesses see 11%-15% turn into bad debt.
2 out of 3 businesses see their failed payments turn into churn more than 10% of the time, and churn also leads to higher chargeback rates.
From the customer acquisition funnel to payment operations, learn how the 8 dimensions of recurring payments work together to make a successful payment strategy.
Use the payment dimension framework to grow your business quicker, and find hidden efficiencies within your payment operations.
Compare how different payment methods stack up when it comes to payment collection, and get important payment benchmarks to see how your business compares to the competition.
GoCardless is built on BECS Direct Debit also known as bank debit. It's a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts at the time invoices are due.
30% of churn is involuntary and often due to failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain loyal customers for longer.
With GoCardless, 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. With real-time reporting, you'll know instantly when a payment fails so you can take action.
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world, including global businesses like DocuSign, SurveyMonkey, Deputy, Siteminder and AON.
Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help reduce failed payments and transform your payments strategy.