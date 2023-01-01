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GETTING PAID HAS EVOLVED

Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the stress, chasing or expensive fees.

Deputy

“With fees for GoCardless around 45% lower than Visa/Mastercard and 80% lower than AMEX.”

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BizWisdom

“We were spending days chasing unpaid invoices but that’s all been eliminated by GoCardless.”

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Deel

“Less late payments mean we don’t have to fill the gaps which is enabling us to invest our time and money in our continued global growth."

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Set your finance team free

Weighed down by manual processes and fees? Let bank payments do the heavy lifting so you can be a top performing finance function.

Try our working capital calculator to see how much you could save. 

Get freedom from payments

Integration has evolved

Access to 30+ countries through one simple integration. A simple, RESTful API and 9.2 score on G2 for integration. It’s never been easier. 

Take a look at the process of integration with GoCardless.

Integrate at pace

Fastrack your profitability

Reduce the cost and time spent collecting payments so that you can increase your revenue and grow. 

Try our calculator to see how much working capital you could release.

Supercharge your growth
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“For cards, you’re looking at around 80% of payments succeeding first time. With direct bank payments from GoCardless, it’s greater than 90%.”

Loopit

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Evolve your payment process

Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.