GETTING PAID HAS EVOLVED

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Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the stress, chasing or expensive fees.
“With fees for GoCardless around 45% lower than Visa/Mastercard and 80% lower than AMEX.”
“We were spending days chasing unpaid invoices but that’s all been eliminated by GoCardless.”
“Less late payments mean we don’t have to fill the gaps which is enabling us to invest our time and money in our continued global growth."
Weighed down by manual processes and fees? Let bank payments do the heavy lifting so you can be a top performing finance function.
Try our working capital calculator to see how much you could save.
Access to 30+ countries through one simple integration. A simple, RESTful API and 9.2 score on G2 for integration. It’s never been easier.
Take a look at the process of integration with GoCardless.
Reduce the cost and time spent collecting payments so that you can increase your revenue and grow.
Try our calculator to see how much working capital you could release.
“For cards, you’re looking at around 80% of payments succeeding first time. With direct bank payments from GoCardless, it’s greater than 90%.”
Loopit
Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.