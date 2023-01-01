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Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
2 min. read
GoCardless achieves profitability
GoCardless achieves profitability
1 min. read
A late payment crisis: Australian and New Zealand businesses losing thousands of dollars a month
A late payment crisis: Australian and New Zealand businesses losing thousands of dollars a month
4 min. read

About us

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.

Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.