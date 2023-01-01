Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Our latest news and brand resources.
GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.
Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.
We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States.
Browse our comprehensive set of brand assets including logos and badges, product images, leadership headshots, and guidelines on how to apply our brand correctly.
For any press enquiries, please contact the GoCardless PR team.