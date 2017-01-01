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GoCardless for Optty

The World’s First True Universal Payments Platform

One integration & orchestration platform

Integration & Orchestration

By not handling the funds directly, Optty mitigates risk and ensures a secure and trustworthy platform for all users as well as direct settlement from the biggest payment providers in the world.

True Payments as a Service (PaaS)

‍Optty offers an innovative platform-as-a-service model, making it easier for businesses to adopt and scale payment solutions tailored to their needs.

Real-time Updates

Integrate once and with zero future effort Optty keeps on adding more payment brands and complimentary services, keeping you in the future with payment integration in minutes.

Omnichannel Experience

Optty ensures a seamless payment experience across channels - online, IVR, and in-store. Integrated with global giants, supported by the Optty business user interface, it's all you need.

Ready to get started?

Unify payments, simplify Integration, streamline with one platform wtih GoCardless and Optty.

Contact Us

Sales

Contact Sales

+1(415) 523-2279

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.