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GoCardless for InsuredHQ

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.

Automatically collect customer payments

Improved customer experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%.

Less admin

Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in InsuredHQ

Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

How it works

Ready to get started?

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your InsuredHQ account now.  

Get started with no sign-up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

Contact Us

Sales

Contact Sales

+1(415) 523-2279

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.