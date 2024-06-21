Terms and Conditions - Referral Double Reward

Get kr 3,000 when you refer a new merchant that signs-up to GoCardless and processes kr 7,000 of transactions using GoCardless, and the new merchant will also receive kr 3,000

Details of the offer:

Promotion

Get kr 3,000 when you refer a new merchant that signs-up to GoCardless and processes kr 7,000 of direct debits and/or instant bank pay transactions using GoCardless, and the new merchant will also receive kr 3,000 (the “Prize”).

How to Qualify

To enter the Promotion, Eligible Merchants must send an invitation to Eligible Participants through a link generated in their GoCardless Merchant dashboard. The Eligible Participants must sign-up to GoCardless via that link (“Registration Method”), subject to the terms and conditions below.

Promotion Period

The Double Reward Promotion Period is 30 days from 23 May 2024 until 21 June 2024. Eligible Participants must sign-up to GoCardless via the link provided within this period in order to qualify.

Eligible Merchants

Eligible Merchants are existing GoCardless merchants that are registered in the Applicable Region, have a verified GoCardless Account, have a variable revenue account, and are not on a custom or sales-served plan.

Eligible Participants

Eligible Participants are registered entities that are located in the Applicable Region, are new GoCardless customers who sign up to GoCardless during the Promotion Period, have not processed a payment via GoCardless before, are not in the same group of companies as an existing active customer of GoCardless, the entity or any of its directors are not listed as a director or ultimate beneficial owner of an existing active customer of GoCardless, are not a previous customer of GoCardless, and have not been in discussions or negotiations with GoCardless regarding the receipt of GoCardless services.

Applicable Region

Applicable Region means Sweden

Eligible Transactions

Eligible Transactions are kr 7,000 of direct debit and/or instant bank pay transactions processed by GoCardless using an Eligible Participant’s GoCardless Account, subject to the terms and conditions below, during the Qualification Period.

Qualification Period

Starts on the date upon which Eligible Participants sign-up to GoCardless the Registration Method and ends three (3) months after such date.

Prize

Eligible Merchants that invite, via the Registration Method, Eligible Participants that meet GoCardless’ Verification requirements and that process kr 7,000 of direct debits and/or instant bank pay transactions using GoCardless during the Qualification Period will both respectively be entitled to receive kr 3,000 credited to their GoCardless Account.

Terms & Conditions

Please read the following Terms and Conditions before you participate in the GoCardless Referral Prize Scheme (“the Promotion”). The following Terms and Conditions will apply. If you do not agree with these Terms and Conditions you must not participate in the Promotion.

1. Promoter

1.1. The Promoter of the Promotion is GoCardless Limited registered in England and Wales under company number 07495895 and whose registered office address is Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom (referred to as “GoCardless”, “we”, “us”, “our”).

1.2 In order to be eligible to participate in the Promotion you must be located in Sweden (‘Applicable Region’).

2. The promotion & entry requirements

2.1. Participation in the Promotion is limited to merchants based in the Applicable Region that have a variable revenue account and are not on a custom or sales served plan (“Eligible Merchants”) and entrants who are prospective active customers of the Promoter. A prospective active customer is a customer that:

a. Is a registered entity located the Applicable Region;

b. Has not processed a payment via GoCardless;

c. Is not in the same group of companies as an existing active customer of GoCardless;

d. The entity or any of its directors are not listed as a director or ultimate beneficial owner of an existing active customer of GoCardless;

e. Is not a previous active customer of GoCardless; or

f. Has not previously been in discussions or negotiations with GoCardless regarding the receipt of our services. (“Eligible Participants”)

2.2. To enter the Promotion, Eligible Merchants must send an invitation link that will be made available by the Promoter during the Promotion Period to Eligible Participants who must within the Sign-up Period:

a. Join GoCardless through the link;

b. Create a GoCardless Account;

c. Complete the GoCardless account Verification process, and be approved, pursuant to the Online Payment Services Agreement (https://gocardless.com/legal/merchants/);

d. Process kr 7,000 of direct debit and/or instant bank pay transactions through their GoCardless Account before the end of the Qualification Period.

2.3. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason.

2.4 In order for an entry into the Promotion to be valid, the entry must be submitted by Eligible Participants that are located in the same payment region as Eligible Merchants and accordingly, Eligible Merchants that invite Eligible Participants located in a different payment region and that proceed to enter into the Promotion will be deemed invalid and not eligible to participate in the Promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that do not comply with this requirement.

3.1. The period during which Eligible Participants must process kr 7,000 of direct debit and/or instant bank pay transactions through their GoCardless Account starts on the date upon which Eligible Participants sign-up to GoCardless via the Registration Method and ends three (3) months after this date (“Qualification Period”). 3.4 Entries received before the start date, or after the end date of the Qualification Period, will not be accepted and will be invalid unless otherwise decided by GoCardless acting in its sole discretion.

4. The prize

4.1. Eligible Merchants that invite Eligible Participants who meet GoCardless’ Verification requirements and who process kr 7,000 of direct debit and/or instant bank pay transactions through their GoCardless Account before the end of the Qualification Period will each be entitled to receive a kr 3,000 credit from the Promoter. Such kr 3,000 will be credited to the recipient's bank account held on file by GoCardless, thirty days after the last qualifying payment is processed.

4.2. Eligible Merchants and Eligible Participants are liable for any tax consequences of the receipt of the Prize, and we accept no liability to Eligible Merchants or Eligible Participants in relation thereto.

5. Restrictions and requirements

5.1. Access to the internet is required in order to participate in this Promotion.

5.2. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw or restrict the Promotion and these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice.

6. Fair use

6.1. If the Promoter has reasonable grounds to believe that an Eligible Merchant has engaged in any fraud or abuse of this Promotion, we may at our sole discretion take any actions we see fit in such circumstances, including but not limited to cancelling, terminating, withdrawing, modifying, restricting or suspending the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions.

6.2. If any Eligible Merchant attempts to circumvent the terms of this Promotion, including by creating multiple GoCardless accounts, such Eligible Merchant’s participation in the Promotion will be suspended and their GoCardless account may be suspended or closed.

7. Limitation of liability

7.1. To the fullest extent permissible by law, the Promoter will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered or sustained as a result of participation in the Promotion or receipt of the Prize.

7.2. The Promoter does not recommend or guarantee the performance of any contractual or other obligations of any third parties mentioned in these Terms and Conditions. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions will limit the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence or for fraud.

8. General

8.1. The Promoter reserves the right to amend, withdraw or restrict the Promotion and these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice.

8.2. Eligible Merchants and Eligible Participants in the Promotion are deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.

8.3. These Terms and Conditions (and any contractual or non-contractual disputes arising out of or in connection with them) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and any disputes relating or connected to these terms and conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.

8.4. If you have any questions about how to enter or in connection with the Promotion, please email help@gocardless.com.