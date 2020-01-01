Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Contact sales

Flexible integration options

  • API integration

    Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. Learn more

  • Pre-built payment page

    A best-in-class, customisable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localised for over 30 countries. Optimised for improved conversion.

  • Secure payment link

    Start using GoCardless straight away, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localised for over 30 countries.

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.