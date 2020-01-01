Charlotte Robinson
3 min readRetentionLandlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month
As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.
2 min readCash flowLandlords: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
2 min readRetentionGyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.
1 min readCash flowOnline payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.
1 min readFinance60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.
1 min readPaymentsThe 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for
Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.
3 min readPaymentsThinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?
Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right
1 min readPaymentsFour things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.