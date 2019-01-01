Brad Ewin
2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.
4 min readCash flowWhat is invoice finance and should your business use it?
Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?
4 min readPaymentsWhat does SCA mean for recurring payments?
Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.
2 min readGrowthHow do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.