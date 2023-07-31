[Webinar] Introduction to GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your aquatics club or swim school is collecting the money that it is owed. As the Official Payments Partner of Swim England, our mission is simple – to make it easier for aquatics clubs and swim schools to get paid.

This webinar is a fantastic opportunity for clubs and schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. We'll guide you through the process of collecting payments and answer all your questions. Our team will walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.

Don’t miss out on this chance to simplify your payment processes and reduce admin stress. See you there!

Speaker: